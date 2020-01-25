ELEMENTS Linked to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:WMW) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:WMW) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50, 900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46.

