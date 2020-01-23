Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

ELVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens cut Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. 278,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,278. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $197.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $104,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,376 shares of company stock worth $1,336,135. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elevate Credit by 938.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

