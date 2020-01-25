Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ELVT has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lowered Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

ELVT stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $207.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.35. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $5.21.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,221.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $104,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,376 shares of company stock worth $1,336,135. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 21.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 276,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 30.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 188,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

