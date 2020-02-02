Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.18.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.64. 3,913,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.67. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $143.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock valued at $198,037,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

