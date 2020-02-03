Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.70-6.80 EPS.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,913,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,313. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.67. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock valued at $198,037,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

