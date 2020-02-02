Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.70-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.82 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.64. 3,913,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,313. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $143.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock worth $198,037,912. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

