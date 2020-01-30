Elixinol Global (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Trading Down 3.4%

Elixinol Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELLXF)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 90,592 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 139,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

About Elixinol Global (OTCMKTS:ELLXF)

Elixinol Global Limited engages in the industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis business in Australia. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based dietary supplements and foods, and skincare products; and medicinal cannabis. The company is based in Sydney, Australia.

