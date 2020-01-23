Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 19,918 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $398,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 4,086 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $77,715.72.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 8,484 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $162,298.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $113,638.13.

On Monday, December 30th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,138 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $136,621.32.

On Friday, December 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,649 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $109,534.11.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,526 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $135,543.26.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 673 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $11,441.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 3,853 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $65,501.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 30,067 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $512,642.35.

On Friday, November 22nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 11,928 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $202,776.00.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

