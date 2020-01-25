Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ellington Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EFC. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $708.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 70.03 and a quick ratio of 70.03. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 65,224 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 179,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

