Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.83. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 3,134 shares trading hands.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 27.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 41.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the last quarter.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

