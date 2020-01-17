Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

ESBK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.36. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

