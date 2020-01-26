ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives €4.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €4.98 ($5.78).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZIL2. Oddo Bhf set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

ZIL2 traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €6.53 ($7.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €4.29 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of €9.58 ($11.14). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.98 and its 200-day moving average is €6.52.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

