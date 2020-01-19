ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Down 2.3%

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €6.78 ($7.88) and last traded at €6.82 ($7.93), approximately 231,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.98 ($8.12).

ZIL2 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €4.98 ($5.78).

The company has a market cap of $432.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.47.

ElringKlinger Company Profile (ETR:ZIL2)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

