Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.50

Ely Gold Royalties Inc (CVE:ELY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 534872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 million and a PE ratio of -28.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36.

About Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 31 deeded royalties and 19 optioned properties.

