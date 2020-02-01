Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.67

Ely Gold Royalties Inc (CVE:ELY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 341215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

Ely Gold Royalties Company Profile (CVE:ELY)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 31 deeded royalties and 19 optioned properties.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks