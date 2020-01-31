Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.43

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and traded as high as $18.70. Embassy Bancorp shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 8,100 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMYB)

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It accepts demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement and NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

