Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.81

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and traded as low as $14.23. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 1,194 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1139 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A)

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

