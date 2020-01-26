Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Given $16.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AKO.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

AKO.B traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.06. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (AKO.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com