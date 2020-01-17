Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded by UBS Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

ERJ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

NYSE ERJ traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. 28,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Embraer has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 114,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 6,880.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 932.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

