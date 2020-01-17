Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Embraer stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 114,300.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 6,880.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Embraer by 932.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

