Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMCF opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Emclaire Financial has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

In other news, CEO William C. Marsh acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?