EMCORE (EMKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect EMCORE to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

