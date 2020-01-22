Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$60.00 at CSFB

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EMA. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.20.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$59.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17. Emera has a twelve month low of C$44.58 and a twelve month high of C$59.38.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Emera will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

