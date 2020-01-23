Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emerald Expositions Events.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.55. 1,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,556. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

