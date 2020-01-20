Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Receives $11.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEX. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $753.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.69. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.38 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?