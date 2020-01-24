Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Shares Up 1.4%

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (CVE:EMH)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35, 332,314 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 493,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics from C$4.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $56.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:EMH)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

