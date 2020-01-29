Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Emergent Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:EMGC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.25. Emergent Capital shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 10,031 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a current ratio of 75.91.

About Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC)

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

