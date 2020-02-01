Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Emerita Resources Corp (CVE:EMO) shares rose 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 63,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 30,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Las Morras property comprising 230 claims covering an area of approximately 7,000 hectares located in the eastern part of the Badajoz province of Spain; and the Sierra Alta property with 90 mining claims totaling an area of 2,700 hectares located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

