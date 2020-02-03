Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric has set its FY20 guidance at $3.48-3.72 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $71.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,490.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

