Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.55-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.005-18.739 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.45 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.20. 1,954,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

