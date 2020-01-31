Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Shares Down 5.6%

Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR) traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, 135,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 173,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

Emgold Mining Company Profile (CVE:EMR)

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the western United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, tungsten, lead, copper, zinc, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Buckskin Rawhide East property comprising 52 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 835 acres; Buckskin Rawhide West property that includes 21 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 420 acres; and Koegel Rawhide gold and silver properties comprising 36 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 720 acres in Nevada.

