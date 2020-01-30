Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Robert G. C. Sobey Sells 1,500 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Robert G. C. Sobey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total transaction of C$46,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,073.20.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$31.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93. Empire Company Limited has a 12-month low of C$27.61 and a 12-month high of C$37.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

