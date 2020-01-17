Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.71

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and traded as low as $23.34. Empire shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 270 shares.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

Empire Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

