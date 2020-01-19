Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

ESRT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,122. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,480,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,751,000 after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,983,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,673,000 after buying an additional 816,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,764,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,259,000 after buying an additional 270,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8,387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,165,000 after buying an additional 2,012,879 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

