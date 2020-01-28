Employers Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:EIG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Employers in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $42.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. Employers has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $47.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the second quarter worth $18,414,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Employers by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 139,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Employers by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

