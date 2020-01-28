Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Employers posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Employers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSE:EIG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 85,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,276. Employers has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Employers by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

