Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.86, 116,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 86,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $252.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $489.69 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 21.1% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,635,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,867,000 after acquiring an additional 459,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 167.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 143,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the second quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the third quarter valued at $194,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

