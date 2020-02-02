Emx Royalty (CVE:EMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.70

Shares of Emx Royalty Corp (CVE:EMX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.66, with a volume of 64381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

The firm has a market cap of $222.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.91.

Emx Royalty (CVE:EMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.21 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director David M. Cole bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,405,397 shares in the company, valued at C$4,508,676.14.

Emx Royalty Company Profile (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

