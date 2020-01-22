Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of analysts have commented on ENBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price target on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENBL traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 626,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,473. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

