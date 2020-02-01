Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.89. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $106.80.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

