Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $101.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.35. 140,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.89. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

