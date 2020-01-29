Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.77

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.77 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTA. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest