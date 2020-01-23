Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.97

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.97 and last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 73920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

ENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $16,686,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 190,743 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,978,000 after purchasing an additional 159,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

