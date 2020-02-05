Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENTA. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.50.

ENTA traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 174,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.84. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

