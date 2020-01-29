ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of ENB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENBP) were down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.50, approximately 7,597 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

ENB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Ephrata National Bank. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

