Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$56.00 to C$58.00. The stock traded as high as C$52.87 and last traded at C$52.80, with a volume of 1014530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.48.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total value of C$301,910.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,440 shares in the company, valued at C$4,219,279.20. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 18,008 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.97, for a total transaction of C$917,867.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,540,458.57. Insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860 in the last ninety days.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.91. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.10%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

