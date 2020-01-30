Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.11

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$54.11 and last traded at C$53.98, with a volume of 198694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total value of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,394,155.91. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total transaction of C$301,910.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,219,279.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

