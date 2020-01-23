Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Encanto Potash shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO)

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

