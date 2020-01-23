Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at JMP Securities

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.13.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

