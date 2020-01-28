Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 303,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Encore Wire by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

